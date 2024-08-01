Highway 16 through Jasper open to commercial traffic, but extreme fire activity expected on Thursday

Highway 16, the major east-west route in northern Alberta and B.C. through Jasper National Park, partially reopened Thursday morning, even as wildfire activity was expected to increase.

Only commercial vehicles are allowed to pass through Jasper on Thursday during three time windows: 5 a.m. to 7 a.m., 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.

On Wednesday, Public Safety and Emergency Services Minister Mike Ellis warned the access times could be changed or restricted without notice as the wildfire danger climbs.

According to a 9 p.m. update from Jasper National Park, strong winds spread flames on the south side of the wildfire complex on Wednesday, but ground crews limited spread elsewhere.

"Conditions are becoming warmer and drier so increased fire behaviour is expected in coming days that will challenge control efforts," the park said.

The emergency command centre warned: "The risk to Jasper National Park and the Municipality of Jasper is still very present. We have used this period of lower fire activity to prepare and there has been significant progress made on protecting the community and the park from wildfire risk."

This preparation included redeploying structure protection sprinklers and a volume sprinkler, constructing fire breaks with heavy equipment, and burning forest fuels.

Leaders from all three levels of government are scheduled to provide an update on Thursday at 2:15 p.m. MT. Watch it live on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.

Mounties will be controlling Highway 16 access on Thursday with checkpoints set up in both directions.

The highway was shut down before the town was evacuated, which is why evacuees had to travel to B.C. before coming back to Alberta.

Despite the highway reopening, Jasper residents still don’t have a timeline for when they may be able to return home.

Ellis said a re-entry plan is in the works and the province is still planning bus tours through town for Jasper residents, but more cleanup is needed first.

Ellis added that there will be a more concrete plan in the next day or two for people to retrieve things like trailers from the national park.

More to come...