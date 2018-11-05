

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





Highway 16A west of the city is once again free flowing after a power line was down Monday morning.

RCMP alerted the public shortly after 8:30 a.m. that traffic on Highway 16A was being diverted between Range Road 12 and Range Road 20.

The felled line also affected the traffic lights at Highway 627 and Highway 770, police said.

Around 9:20, RCMP said Highway 16A was clear of any obstructions.

A Parkland School Division facility in the area also experienced a power outage around the same time. It is unknown if the events are related.

The division tweeted at about 8:30 that Blueberry School at Range Road 20 and 1532 Parkland Drive were working to restore power.

There's a power outage in the area near @BlueberrySchool. Parkland School Division's Facilities Services staff have been dispatched and will coordinate the restoration of power at the school with Fortis. #psd70 — Parkland School Division (@psd_70) November 5, 2018