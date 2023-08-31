Highway 2A lanes temporarily closed at Leduc after semi rollover
A semi-truck lays on its side on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, following a rollover on Highway 2A northbound in Leduc at the onramp to Highway 2. (Nav Sangha/CTV News Edmonton)
A rolled-over semi-truck in Leduc affected traffic on the south end of Leduc late Thursday afternoon.
A rolled semi on northbound Highway 2A at the ramp to Highway 2 heading north was reported to RCMP just after 4 p.m.
RCMP closed all northbound lanes of traffic on Highway 2A until about 10:30 p.m. for officers to investigate.
Motorists were asked to avoid the area for several hours.
Leduc is about 15 kilometres south of the Edmonton city limits.