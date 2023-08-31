Highway 2A lanes temporarily closed at Leduc after semi rollover

A semi-truck lays on its side on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, following a rollover on Highway 2A northbound in Leduc at the onramp to Highway 2. (Nav Sangha/CTV News Edmonton) A semi-truck lays on its side on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, following a rollover on Highway 2A northbound in Leduc at the onramp to Highway 2. (Nav Sangha/CTV News Edmonton)