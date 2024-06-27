EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Highway 43 in Whitecourt open again after crash

    Whitecourt map
    A crash early Thursday morning made Highway 43 in Whitecourt temporarily impassable.

    The crash happened sometime before 7 a.m. at 51 Street.

    RCMP said traffic was affected in all directions but did not provide any details about the number of people involved or injuries. 

    The area was reopened by 1 p.m.

