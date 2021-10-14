Hinshaw apologizes to Alta. family upset death of boy with inoperable brain tumour was reported 'another COVID case'
The family of a 14-year-old Alberta boy who recently died doesn’t want his nine-month cancer fight overlooked because he tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before dying.
Nathanael Spitzer’s death on Oct. 7 was reported by the province several days later as Alberta’s youngest COVID-19 fatality.
But Nathanael’s siblings say doctors found an inoperable tumour on their brother’s brain months earlier.
“It was a high-grade glioma and the doctors, they didn’t even give him the nine months. They didn’t give us an exact number but they really suggested that five months, six months, maybe,” Jonatan Spitzer told CTV News Edmonton.
“Basically, the whole nine months he was fighting for cancer, and then two days before his death, it was just a COVID case,” Simone Spitzer, Nathanael's sister, added.
“We just want to get the story straight.”
‘NOT LIKE HE HAD ALL THIS TIME THAT WAS TAKEN AWAY’
Nathanael spent his last months in hospital, always with one parent beside his bed.
Jonatan said he watched his brother grow weaker by the day.
Days before Nathanael -- or Nati, as his family called him -- passed, he tested positive for COVID-19.
Jonatan said he immediately began to worry his brother’s cause of death would be classified as coronavirus: “What if they’re going to write it off?”
“I assured my parents, like, there’s no way they’re going to do that. That would just be ridiculous. There’s no way they could do that.”
Five days later, Alberta’s top government and health officials delivered the provincial COVID-19 update in a live news conference. Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw reported 33 deaths due to COVID-19 over the Thanksgiving long weekend.
“This includes the death of a 14-year-old who had complex, pre-existing medical medical conditions that played a significant role in their death,” she said before continuing, “I extend my deepest condolences to the loved ones of all of these individuals.”
The Spitzer family in Ponoka believes Alberta was wrong for reporting Nati’s death as caused by COVID-19, and was upset by subsequent headlines.
“It’s not like he had all this time that was taken away from him,” Jonatan said.
In his last days, Simone said not even the pain stopped Nathanael from having a smile on his face and a quip on the tip of his tongue. She called him sunshine.
“All of his fighting was now swept under the table, and he’s just another COVID case.”
'I APOLOGIZE FOR THIS'
Hinshaw started her Thursday remarks with an apology to Spitzer's family.
"The pain of losing a child is terrible enough without having that loss compounded by a public debate about the circumstances. I'm sorry if the way that I spoke about that death made your grief worse," she said.
Hinshaw went on to explain Alberta Health's death review process, or how it determines whether COVID-19 was a primary or secondary cause.
In its COVID-19 reporting, Alberta Health classifies all related deaths as those in which COVID-19 was a direct or contributing factor.
COVID-19 is ruled a primary cause when it directly led to death, Hinshaw explained, whereas it being labelled as a secondary cause means the disease worsened a severe pre-existing condition that results in death. The province considers cancer -- among diabetes, dementia, chronic kidney disease and others -- as pre-existing health conditions.
However, a review of Spitzer's death after Tuesday's announcement found COVID-19 did not play a primary or secondary role in his death, Hinshaw said.
"While initial report of the death of the 14-year-old included COVID as a secondary cause, we have now received additional information that indicates COVID was not a cause of death."
Alberta Health will no longer publicly report COVID-19 deaths in anyone under the age of 18 until the review process is completed.
"We will prioritize accuracy over timeliness in these cases," Hinshaw said.
Spitzer's death was removed from Alberta's COVID-19 death count.
Simone told CTV News that while the Spitzer family appreciates the new change in protocol, the feeling of betrayal is still there.
"Dealing with this situation right after losing Nathanael to cancer has caused a lot of frustration within family and friends," Simone said.
Alberta Health has before removed deaths from its total count when a post-mortem review concluded COVID-19 was not a direct or major factor in the person’s passing. The most recent example is from Oct. 7, when the department removed three deaths from the provincial total after determining they were unrelated to COVID-19.
With files from CTV News Edmonton’s Jeremy Thompson and Matthew Black
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | U.S. land borders to reopen to vaccinated travellers Nov. 8
A White House official says the U.S. will announce today that it will reopen its land borders to vaccinated non-essential visitors on Nov. 8. The official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss a policy not yet made public, says travellers will need to show proof of vaccination to Customs and Border Protection officials upon request.
U.K. lawmaker stabbed while meeting constituents has died
British Conservative lawmaker David Amess has died after being stabbed Friday during a meeting with constituents at a church in eastern England. A 25-year-old man has been arrested.
WATCH LIVE @ 11 | Ford to announce new details about Ontario's vaccine certificate program
Doug Ford will make an announcement this morning regarding the provincial vaccine verification program.
Trudeau to unveil new cabinet Oct. 26, Parliament to return Nov. 22
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will unveil on Oct. 26 the roster of cabinet ministers who will shepherd his government into a third mandate focused on finishing the fight against COVID-19 and rebuilding the pandemic-ravaged economy.
U.S. land border reopening to Canadians Nov. 8: What you need to know
Starting Nov. 8, the United States will be opening its land and sea border to non-essential fully vaccinated Canadian travellers for the first time since March 2020. Here's what we know so far.
Study suggests correlation between COVID-19 rates and greenspace inequity
A new study out of the U.S. suggests a correlation between minimal greenspace in lower income neighbourhoods and higher rates of COVID-19.
Former U.S. President Bill Clinton admitted to hospital
Former President Bill Clinton was admitted to the University of California Irvine Medical Center's intensive care unit for a urinary tract infection that spread to his bloodstream, his doctors told CNN on Thursday.
NEW | Canadian home prices have jumped 21.4 per cent since last year, survey finds
A new survey from the real estate firm Royal LePage shows that housing prices in Canada have jumped an astounding 21.4 per cent since this time last year.
Ontario launches vaccine verification app and QR codes for download
Ontario has launched its COVID-19 vaccine verification app and it is now available for download.
Calgary
-
2 men hospitalized following downtown attacks, CTrain service disrupted through the core
Calgary police have cordoned off several downtown blocks as they investigate a pair of early morning attacks that sent two men to hospital.
-
Calgary Ward 2 incumbent Coun. Joe Magliocca due in court Friday on breach of trust, fraud charges
A Calgary city councillor running for re-election in the Oct. 18 municipal election is set to appear in court Friday in relation to an expense scandal.
-
U.S. land border reopening to Canadians Nov. 8: What you need to know
Starting Nov. 8, the United States will be opening its land and sea border to non-essential fully vaccinated Canadian travellers for the first time since March 2020. Here's what we know so far.
Saskatoon
-
Missing Saskatoon man found dead
A missing Saskatoon man has been found dead, police say.
-
Saskatoon police seeking help to identify 15 people who allegedly violated COVID-19 restrictions at PPC rally
Saskatoon police are asking for help identifying people who attended the People’s Party of Canada election night gathering.
-
'Somebody is trying to kill our trees': Saskatoon residents discover mysterious holes drilled in trees
Residents in Saskatoon’s Avalon neighbourhood are scratching their heads after eight trees were found with holes drilled into their trunks.
Regina
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | U.S. land borders to reopen to vaccinated travellers Nov. 8
A White House official says the U.S. will announce today that it will reopen its land borders to vaccinated non-essential visitors on Nov. 8. The official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss a policy not yet made public, says travellers will need to show proof of vaccination to Customs and Border Protection officials upon request.
-
Steady growth of Regina tent community draws concern from mayor
Regina’s mayor has given agencies roughly two weeks to find housing for residents of a tent community in Pepsi Park before the city starts looking at putting an end to the camp.
-
Death of woman, 24, being investigated as homicide
Peri A. N. Redwood was found dead at a home in the 1700 block of Ottawa St. on Wednesday morning.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia introduces legislation prohibiting anti-vaccine protests near hospitals, pharmacies
Protests that block access to hospitals and other health-care facilities could soon be banned in Nova Scotia under newly proposed legislation.
-
Paying more at the pumps; gas prices rise across the Maritimes
Maritimers will be paying more at the pumps Friday morning after gas prices in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island increased by several cents per litre overnight Thursday.
-
Search continues for missing fishing boat captain off southwest N.S.
Despite searching with a Cormorant Helicopter overnight, there’s still no sign of the missing Mi'kmaw fisherman who went overboard in the waters off southwest Nova Scotia early Thursday morning.
Vancouver
-
Rainfall warnings for Metro Vancouver and Fraser Valley
Environment Canada has issued a number of rainfall warnings for the Lower Mainland this weekend.
-
Money laundering inquiry: Closing submissions to begin before release of final report
Closing submissions in British Columbia's public inquiry into money laundering were set to begin today before the commission's final report and recommendations are due Dec. 15.
-
Dozens dead, hundreds infected, but health authorities fight to conceal B.C. hospital outbreak findings
A CTV News investigation into COVID-19 outbreaks in hospitals in the Lower Mainland has resulted in scant information from health authorities, which have fought disclosure even though hundreds of patients and staff have contracted the virus in hospital and dozens have died as a result.
Northern Ontario
-
WATCH LIVE @ 11
WATCH LIVE @ 11 | Ford to announce new details about Ontario's vaccine certificate program
Doug Ford will make an announcement this morning regarding the provincial vaccine verification program.
-
La Nina could bring forth cold and stormy winter to Canada, new forecast predicts
The climatological phenomenon known as La Nina has returned, and that means many Canadians can expect a cold and stormy winter, according to AccuWeather's latest winter forecast.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario reports 496 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths
Ontario health officials are reporting 496 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday and two more deaths linked to the disease.
Winnipeg
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | U.S. land borders to reopen to vaccinated travellers Nov. 8
A White House official says the U.S. will announce today that it will reopen its land borders to vaccinated non-essential visitors on Nov. 8. The official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss a policy not yet made public, says travellers will need to show proof of vaccination to Customs and Border Protection officials upon request.
-
Northern Manitoba community asking for help amid rise in COVID-19 cases
A northern Manitoba community is looking for government help amid a rise in COVID-19 cases.
-
Two dozen dogs rescued from 'squalor-filled house': Winnipeg Humane Society
Two dozen dogs were recently rescued from what the Winnipeg Humane Society calls a 'squalor-filled house.'
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria parents co-author guide for parents who have children facing substance use disorders
Leslie McBain lost her only child to a drug overdose in 2014 when he was 25-years-old – and she says she wishes she had the handbook that a group of Victoria parents and caregivers have just released.
-
Vancouver Island adds 2 new COVID-19 deaths, 48 cases
The new cases were among 580 cases found across the province over the past 24 hours, according to the BCCDC.
-
Driver pleads guilty in Campbell River crash that killed his passenger
The parents of a 21-year-old man who was killed in a crash in Willow Point in March of last year are hoping video surveillance of the vehicle travelling through the area will one day be released.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario reports 496 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths
Ontario health officials are reporting 496 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday and two more deaths linked to the disease.
-
WATCH LIVE @ 11
WATCH LIVE @ 11 | Ford to announce new details about Ontario's vaccine certificate program
Doug Ford will make an announcement this morning regarding the provincial vaccine verification program.
-
Ontario launches vaccine verification app and QR codes for download
Ontario has launched its COVID-19 vaccine verification app and it is now available for download.
Montreal
-
Forged Ontario vaccine documents prompts Quebec to adapt passport verification process
Quebec’s ministry of health will make changes to its verification process for the COVID-19 passport after possibly hundreds of people were able to quite easily get their hands on faked passports online, CTV News has learned.
-
Vaccination passport required at Quebec health-care institutions starting today
As of this Friday, people aged 13 and over must present their vaccination passport in order to access several health and social services institutions in Quebec.
-
Adele launches 'Easy on Me' video showing off Quebec's Eastern Townships landscape
Adele teamed up again with Montreal director Xavier Dolan on her new video 'Easy on Me,' shot in Quebec's Eastern Townships town of Sutton, which premiered Thursday and has already been viewed over 21 million times.
London
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | U.S. land borders to reopen to vaccinated travellers Nov. 8
A White House official says the U.S. will announce today that it will reopen its land borders to vaccinated non-essential visitors on Nov. 8. The official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss a policy not yet made public, says travellers will need to show proof of vaccination to Customs and Border Protection officials upon request.
-
WATCH LIVE @ 11
WATCH LIVE @ 11 | Ford to announce new details about Ontario's vaccine certificate program
Doug Ford will make an announcement this morning regarding the provincial vaccine verification program.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario reports 496 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths
Ontario health officials are reporting 496 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday and two more deaths linked to the disease.
Kitchener
-
Heavy rainfall expected across southern Ontario: Environment Canada
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement across southern Ontario with 20 to 40 millimetres of heavy rain expected to fall Friday afternoon.
-
Here's how to download your COVID-19 vaccination receipt QR code
Ontario is launching an enhanced proof of vaccination certificate, which utilizes a QR code, starting Friday.
-
Rocks with anti-vaccine messages thrown through Cambridge businesses' windows: WRPS
Waterloo regional police are investigating after rocks with anti-vaccination messages on them were thrown through the windows of two Cambridge businesses.