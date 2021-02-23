EDMONTON -- Alberta's chief medical officer of health says restrictions could be eased on March 1 if the province decides to move ahead with Step 2 of its reopening plan that day.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw said Monday the Alberta government would discuss the next step of its Path Forward plan next Monday, and if officials decided to ease restrictions, businesses would then be given one more week to prepare, putting them on course to reopen on March 8.

However, on Tuesday, Dr. Hinshaw clarified the one week's notice was a commitment made particularly for restaurants in Step 1 and that it may not be needed anymore.

"We know that lead times vary by sectors and business," Hinshaw said. "Given that each step in the Path Forward contains a unique element, the same notice may not be required for businesses in steps 2, 3 or 4.

"If a decision is made on March 1 to move to the next step, it is possible the restrictions could be eased the same day. This decision will depend on what we see in our leading indicators this week."

On Tuesday, Alberta Health reported 267 cases from more than 6,300 tests and said there are 326 Albertans in hospital with COVID-19, including 51 in ICU.

She also reported 11 more deaths caused by the coronavirus.

Alberta Health Services has administered 180,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and 73,000 have been fully immunized, Hinshaw said.