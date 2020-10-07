EDMONTON -- Alberta's top doctor will announce new restrictions for the Edmonton zone Thursday, where COVID-19 continues to spread fast, CTV News has learned.

The zone, which includes the city of Edmonton and surrounding areas, currently has 1,063 coronavirus cases out of Alberta's 1,900.

Earlier this week, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said she was concerned with the increase in Edmonton.

"This is an important juncture. If together we cannot control the spread, we may be forced to consider additional, more restrictive measures." Hinshaw said.

��City of Edmonton's #COVID19 status on Tuesday



*5,251 Total ⬆️142



*Active 966⬆️72

*Recoveries 4,207⬆️ 70

*Deaths 78 --



(see details in thread below)



This page is being updated now with city and community-level data⬇️https://t.co/LRDj2jkjHz#COVID19AB #yeg — Matthew Black (@ByMatthewBlack) October 6, 2020

Health Minister Tyler Shandro said Wednesday that Hinshaw has briefed him on the state of the Edmonton zone.

"We are going to have increased voluntary measures that we're going to be recommending for folks in Edmonton zone.

"I think there has to be a better communication strategy for people, especially where we do see a lot of our numbers increasing — folks who are younger in age for them to continue to remember."

His press secretary, Steve Buick, told CTV News "further steps will be revealed tomorrow by Dr. Hinshaw."

On Tuesday, Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson hinted restrictions could include gathering size limits "in order to try to get things under control."