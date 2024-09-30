EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Hit-and-run driver sought following t-bone collision in St. Albert

    An RCMP cruiser is seen in this file photo. An RCMP cruiser is seen in this file photo.
    Share

    Mounties out of St. Albert, Alta., need your help tracking down a hit-and-run driver.

    RCMP are asking for witness information or dash-cam footage following an incident that occurred around 8:20 a.m. on Sunday at St. Albert Trail and Coal Mine Road.

    Police say a white Dodge Caravan was t-boned by a dark grey or black truck.

    In the aftermath, the dark grey or black truck was seen fleeing southbound on St. Albert Trail.

    The driver of the Dodge was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News