Hit-and-run driver sought following t-bone collision in St. Albert

Mounties out of St. Albert, Alta., need your help tracking down a hit-and-run driver.

RCMP are asking for witness information or dash-cam footage following an incident that occurred around 8:20 a.m. on Sunday at St. Albert Trail and Coal Mine Road.

Police say a white Dodge Caravan was t-boned by a dark grey or black truck.

In the aftermath, the dark grey or black truck was seen fleeing southbound on St. Albert Trail.

The driver of the Dodge was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.