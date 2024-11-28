Wild weather: Record snowfall and torrential rain

Here’s a look at some of the wild weather making headlines around the world this past week.

Parts of northeast China were blanketed by heavy snow, forcing a number of highway closures and creating major travel problems.

Ten to 15 cm of snow was reported and strong wind created blizzard conditions in a few regions.

South Korea also got a shot of heavy snow.

Seoul set a new record for the heaviest November snowfall, 17 cm was recorded, beating the previous record of 12 cm from 1972.

Records in that area date back to the early 1900s.

People in England and Wales were battling floodwaters after a major storm dumped as much as 130 mm (13 cm) of rain.

At least four people have been killed and flood warnings and alerts were issued across the U.K. Wales was one of the hardest-hit regions, with reports of at least one mudslide.

Northern California was hit with torrential rain from an atmospheric river that dumped over 300 mm (30 cm) of rain.

At least one person is dead and there’s widespread flooding as well as downed trees and power lines.

Other parts of Northern California received heavy snowfall, up to 40-50 cm of snow in some spots.

Elsewhere, upwards of 60 cm (about 2 feet) of snow hit West Virginia and parts of Pennsylvania and New York state were also pounded with over 30 cm of snow.