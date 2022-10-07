Hockey Alberta demands action from Hockey Canada

Hockey Alberta says it is taking its own steps to make the game safer in light of how its national body has handled sexual assault allegations.

“Allegations of maltreatment, regardless of where or when they occur in our sport, need to be investigated and adjudicated by individuals with specialized skills,” Hockey Alberta said on its website in an update to members.

CTV News Edmonton reached out to Hockey Alberta multiple times but the organization refused an on-camera interview or to answer any questions.

This season, the organization has brought in a Maltreatment Officer and four investigators to deal with potential incidents. It also created an Equity, Diversity and Inclusion (EDI) committee.

Hockey Alberta believes a national framework to improve the overall hockey culture is needed.

“Hockey Alberta has requested that Hockey Canada take certain actions and provide answers by specific deadlines,” the organization wrote.

“We have outlined that a lack of action may lead to Hockey Alberta taking other actions which include, but are not limited to, withholding participant fees.”

Hockey Alberta said it will continue to work with Hockey Canada and partners across the country to address the issues.

“That is our commitment - to continue working towards an improved and stronger hockey system for Albertans and participants across the country.”

Hockey Canada faced more fallout this week with further sponsors cutting ties and growing calls for an overhaul to the organization’s leadership.