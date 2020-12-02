EDMONTON -- A St. Albert non-profit has been forced to rebuild their holiday display after thieves damaged it.

The "Lighting the Way" display is a major fundraiser for the St. Albert and Sturgeon Hospice Society (SASHA). Donors can buy a bulb or sponsor a full tree to support compassionate and palliative care in the city.

It is set up each year outside Foyer Lacombe Hospice, a facility with 10 hospice beds and 12 long-term care suites. The display is meant to be a message of support for end-of-life patients and their families and provides a festive view for residents.

This year's display was lit up on Sunday and the lights were stolen on Monday night.

A banner and several sponsor signs were also taken.

Organizers with the volunteer-run foundation are working with the installers to repair the display this weekend.

"Lighting the Way" will be up until Jan. 31, 2021. People can safely enjoy the display by driving through the parking lot of Foyer Lacombe Hospice at 1 St. Vital Avenue in St. Albert.