Edmonton police are investigating a home invasion that happened in the area of 174 Avenue and 76 Street.

According to police, there were three adults and a child inside the home when two men entered around 8 a.m.

An woman and child were able to escape and call police while the other two adults, a man and woman in their 20’s, remained with the men who broke in.

The two men fled the scene before officers arrived.

Police said there were no injuries, however EMS did treat the child and three adults on scene.

They do not believe the incident was random, nor is there a threat to public safety.

Police are still searching for the two men.