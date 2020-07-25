Advertisement
Homicide detectives investigating death after assault at Edmonton motel
Published Saturday, July 25, 2020 5:10PM MDT Last Updated Saturday, July 25, 2020 6:15PM MDT
EDMONTON -- Homicide detectives are investigating after a 31-year-old man died following an assault earlier this week.
Police were called to a report of an injured man at a motel at 153 Street and 11 Avenue around 7:30 a.m. on July 22. When they arrived, they found a man in one of the rooms with life-threatening injuries.
The victim, identified as Abdikhadar Aden, was taken to hospital, where he died on Saturday morning.
An autopsy has been scheduled for 9 a.m. on Tuesday.
Anyone with information is asked to call Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
RELATED IMAGES