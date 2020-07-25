EDMONTON -- Homicide detectives are investigating after a 31-year-old man died following an assault earlier this week.

Police were called to a report of an injured man at a motel at 153 Street and 11 Avenue around 7:30 a.m. on July 22. When they arrived, they found a man in one of the rooms with life-threatening injuries.

The victim, identified as Abdikhadar Aden, was taken to hospital, where he died on Saturday morning.

An autopsy has been scheduled for 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.