One person is dead following an early-morning shooting at Edmonton’s Xhale Lounge.

About 10 police units were on scene mid-Sunday morning after officers were first seen at the hookah bar around 1:30 a.m. Police said they were first called to the location for a weapons complaint.

When officers arrived on scene, they found one person dead and learned two others had suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Edmonton Police Service said a man discharged several rounds through the lounge’s window before fleeing the area.

An employee of a neighbouring restaurant said her business was closing when patrons heard the shots.

“We have the last two customers sitting beside the window and they said, ‘Oh, something happened,’” recalled Serie Ann Cueto.

She said lots of people were running around immediately after.

“Of course we are scared—because it’s a bullet, you know?” Cueto said.

Later on Sunday, at least three bullet holes were seen in the glass of Xhale Lounge, while blood could be seen on the wall of a nearby business. Broken glass and evidence markers were scattered throughout the scene.

Police blocked off the area between 81 and 82 Avenues, from 101 Street to 102 Street, while the homicide detectives investigated. The area was expected to be closed for the rest of Sunday.

An autopsy is scheduled for March 26.

As police do not have any suspects in custody, they are asking witnesses to contact police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Xhale Lounge is located at 101 Street and 82 Avenue.

With files from Timm Bruch