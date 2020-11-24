EDMONTON -- The EPS homicide unit is investigating a “suspicious death” in the area of 121 Street and 146 Avenue.

Officers responded to reports of a disturbance around 7 p.m. Tuesday night.

EPS said officers found an injured person on scene, who has since died.

Investigators taped off a car in the parking lot of a townhouse complex and were still on scene as of 10 p.m.

This is a developing story. Information will be updated as it becomes available.