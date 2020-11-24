Advertisement
Homicide unit investigating 'suspicious death' in north Edmonton
Published Tuesday, November 24, 2020 8:34PM MST Last Updated Tuesday, November 24, 2020 10:03PM MST
Police at the scene of a "suspicious death" in north Edmonton. Tuesday Nov. 24, 2020 (CTV News Edmonton)
EDMONTON -- The EPS homicide unit is investigating a “suspicious death” in the area of 121 Street and 146 Avenue.
Officers responded to reports of a disturbance around 7 p.m. Tuesday night.
EPS said officers found an injured person on scene, who has since died.
Investigators taped off a car in the parking lot of a townhouse complex and were still on scene as of 10 p.m.
This is a developing story. Information will be updated as it becomes available.