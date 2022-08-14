Homicide unit investigating 'suspicious' death in west Edmonton: EPS

Edmonton police are investigating after a man died in a west Edmonton home Saturday.

Around 8:54 p.m., police were called to a home in the area of 83 Avenue and 159 Street for a report of a man requiring medical assistance.

"Upon arrival, officers located a 38-year-old man in medical distress and immediately administered first aid," said EPS in a news release. "EMS responded shortly thereafter; however, the male succumbed to his injuries on scene."

Police are calling the death "suspicious" and the homicide unit is investigating. An autopsy has not been scheduled yet.

Anyone with information is asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or online.