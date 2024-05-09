EDMONTON
Edmonton & Area Weather

    • Josh Classen's forecast: Warmest days of the year (so far)

    An aerial image of the North Saskatchewan River valley in central Edmonton, taken over Victoria Golf Course on May 8, 2024, with the Walterdale and High Level bridges visible in the background. (Cam Wiebe / CTV News Edmonton) An aerial image of the North Saskatchewan River valley in central Edmonton, taken over Victoria Golf Course on May 8, 2024, with the Walterdale and High Level bridges visible in the background. (Cam Wiebe / CTV News Edmonton)
    Sunny and warm for the next few days in Edmonton and across much of central and northern Alberta.

    Temperatures should hit the 20s for the first time this year with Friday looking to be the warmest day.

    Wind doesn't look like it should be TOO much of an issue, afternoon breezes in the 10-20 km/h range.

    Next chance of precipitation comes late Sunday night or early Monday morning.

    There's a low pressure system that'll develop in the foothills and then move southeast.

    At this point, it looks like it'll be "showers" for the Edmonton region while parts of western and south-central Alberta could get some steadier "rain."

    Temperatures slip back to highs in the mid to upper teens next week with another chance of showers or periods of rain on Thursday.

     

    Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

    Today - Mainly sunny.

    High: 21

     

    Tonight - Clear.

    9pm: 16

     

    Friday - Mainly sunny.

    Morning Low: 9

    Afternoon High: 26

     

    Saturday - Morning clouds, afternoon sun.

    Morning Low: 11

    Afternoon High: 21

     

    Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of an evening shower.

    Morning Low: 10

    Afternoon High: 22

     

    Monday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of showers.

    Morning Low: 10

    Afternoon High: 19

     

    Tuesday - Partly cloudy.

    Morning Low: 7

    Afternoon High: 17  

    BREAKING

    Toronto Maple Leafs fire head coach Sheldon Keefe

    The Toronto Maple Leafs have fired head coach Sheldon Keefe. The team made the announcement Thursday after the Original Six franchise lost to the Boston Bruins in seven games in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

