Josh Classen's forecast: Warmest days of the year (so far)
Sunny and warm for the next few days in Edmonton and across much of central and northern Alberta.
Temperatures should hit the 20s for the first time this year with Friday looking to be the warmest day.
Wind doesn't look like it should be TOO much of an issue, afternoon breezes in the 10-20 km/h range.
Next chance of precipitation comes late Sunday night or early Monday morning.
There's a low pressure system that'll develop in the foothills and then move southeast.
At this point, it looks like it'll be "showers" for the Edmonton region while parts of western and south-central Alberta could get some steadier "rain."
Temperatures slip back to highs in the mid to upper teens next week with another chance of showers or periods of rain on Thursday.
Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:
Today - Mainly sunny.
High: 21
Tonight - Clear.
9pm: 16
Friday - Mainly sunny.
Morning Low: 9
Afternoon High: 26
Saturday - Morning clouds, afternoon sun.
Morning Low: 11
Afternoon High: 21
Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of an evening shower.
Morning Low: 10
Afternoon High: 22
Monday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of showers.
Morning Low: 10
Afternoon High: 19
Tuesday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: 7
Afternoon High: 17
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Live updates as Stormy Daniels testifies at Trump hush money trial
Adult film star Stormy Daniels will take the stand a second time Thursday as former U.S. president Donald Trump’s hush money case continues in Manhattan. Follow live updates here.
Bank of Canada says financial system is stable, but risks remain
The Bank of Canada says the Canadian financial system is stable, but risks remain due to debt servicing costs among households and businesses and stretched valuations of financial assets.
Why these immigrants to Canada say they're thinking about leaving, or have already moved on
For some immigrants, their dreams of permanently settling in Canada have taken an unexpected twist.
Capital gains tax change 'shortsighted' and 'sows division' business groups tell Freeland
Forging ahead with increasing Canada's capital gains inclusion rate 'sows division,' and is a 'shortsighted' way to improve the deficit, business groups are warning Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland.
Ontario man frustrated after $3,500 paving job leaves driveway in shambles
An Ontario man considering having his driveway paved received a quote from a company for $7,000, but then, another paver in the neighbourhood knocked on his door and offered half that rate.
'We can and we must do better': First ever Air Accessibility Summit hits Ottawa
Federal ministers, airline executives and members of the disability community are gathering in Ottawa today for the first ever Air Accessibility Summit.
Calgary
Alberta man to be sentenced for 2022 impaired driving crash that killed Calgary couple
An Alberta man who admitted to being under the influence of fentanyl and pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing the 2022 deaths of Macy Boyce and Ethan Halford is scheduled to receive his sentence Thursday.
Council receiving rezoning recap ahead of final vote
After the city's largest public hearing ever wrapped up Monday, rezoning will be the focus once again at city hall as councillors receive a recap presentation summarizing what everyone said.
Alberta accountant convicted of fraud, theft to be sentenced
An accountant who stole more than $500,000 from a Red Deer woman's estate is expected to be sentenced on Thursday.
Lethbridge
Brooks Bandits getting ready for BCHL Alberta division finals
It took seven games, but the Brooks Bandits were able to knock off the Okotoks Oilers in the BCHL Alberta division semi-finals. After a hard-fought series, the Bandits are feeling battle-tested.
Here's what you can expect at Lethbridge's Whoop-Up Days 2024
Lethbridge's largest festival will get underway in four months, with a variety of new and returning attractions.
Northbound lane closed along Aquitania Blvd in Lethbridge
A lane closure was announced by the City of Lethbridge Wednesday.
Saskatoon
'Hours, not days': Concerns around enforcement grow in Sask. for roadside cannabis testing
Concern is growing around roadside THC testing, cannabis use and driving in Saskatchewan.
'Written off': Sask. woman says her brother, who had Down syndrome, fell through the cracks
Tara Jo Kadlec has been advocating for better care for her brother Cory for years.
Regina
Regina police hope new biometric monitoring system will save lives in detention facility
The Regina Police Service says it is the first in Saskatchewan and possibly Canada to implement new technology in its detention facility that will offer real-time monitoring of detainees’ vital health metrics.
Vancouver
East Vancouver house of 'little or no value' listed for $1.65 million
If you’re looking for a prime example of how expensive land is in Vancouver, regardless of the state of the building that stands on it, look no further.
B.C.'s NDP conducts tax-payer funded poll in Surrey on reaction to policing transition
There's a handful of days left for politicians across B.C. to battle it out at the legislature before they break for the summer and gear up for October’s election, and polling shows the BC Conservatives continue to surge.
Rivers recede as B.C. faces prospect of 'unfamiliar territory' for drought
Parts of British Columbia will likely enter "unfamiliar territory" with drought if they see another hot, dry summer, says the head of the province's River Forecast Centre.
Vancouver Island
'Sophisticated' cyberattacks detected on B.C. government networks, premier says
There has been a "sophisticated" cybersecurity breach detected on B.C. government networks, Premier David Eby confirmed Wednesday evening.
RateMDs violates privacy of health professionals, class-action lawsuit claims
A lawsuit against RateMDs has been given the go-ahead by a B.C. Supreme Court judge who found the claim that the website violates the privacy rights of medical professionals is not 'bound to fail.'
Toronto
New legislation aims to 'better safeguard' Ontario student information from being used inappropriately: province
The provincial government says it plans to introduce regulatory changes that aim to “better safeguard” student information from being 'stolen or used inappropriately.'
Free parking and mortgage holidays: Developers offering new incentives as Toronto preconstruction condo sales plummet
As preconstruction condo sales in Toronto plummet to levels not seen since the global financial crisis 15 years ago, developers are now turning to more lucrative incentives to try to entice prospective buyers.
Montreal
Highway 15 collision leaves 1 man dead north of Montreal
An early morning collision on Highway 15 has left one man dead north of Montreal.
Quebec's birth rate dips to lowest level in nearly 20 years
Quebec saw a 3 per cent drop in the number of births between 2022 and 2023, according to data released Wednesday by the Institut de la statistique du Québec (ISQ).
English CEGEPs' struggles with Bill 96 requirements show why language law is needed: minister
Quebec's minister for the French language says if English CEGEPs are having a problem with the new French-language exam for students, it only shows that the province's language laws are necessary.
Atlantic
Trucker's body found in trailer in Newfoundland after failed police search in Ontario
Ontario Provincial Police are facing tough questions about their search for a missing Newfoundland trucker whose rig was found two weeks ago in Ontario, then sent back to Newfoundland, where his body was found Monday in the trailer.
Two-vehicle crash closes section of Hammonds Plains Road: Halifax police
Halifax Regional Police says a two-vehicle crash has closed a section of Hammonds Plains Road Thursday morning.
Pair of Atlantic Canada food industry titans weigh in on food insecurity
A pair of Atlantic Canada’s food industry titans took part in a luncheon Wednesday to discuss the current state of food insecurity.
Winnipeg
Proposed class-action lawsuit launched against Manitoba government over solitary confinement in prisons
A proposed class-action lawsuit has been filed against the Manitoba government by a previous inmate for the use of solitary confinement, calling the practice, "cruel, inhumane, and degrading treatment."
Winnipeg grass fire grows to the size of 3 football fields: city
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) responded to a grass fire on Thursday evening that grew to the size of three football fields.
Ottawa
Watch out for red light and photo radar cameras on King Edward Avenue
Motorists will want to watch out for cameras on a one-kilometre stretch of King Edward Avenue, where photo radar and red light cameras have caught thousands of drivers so far this year.
How to deal with rats on your property
Residents in Ottawa’s Elmridge Gardens complex are dealing with an unprecedented rat infestation and are asking the city to step in and help.
'Oh Crap!' New exhibit at Canada Science and Technology Museum explores human waste
The Canada Science and Technology Museum is inviting visitors to explore their poop. A new exhibition opens at the Ottawa museum on Friday called, 'Oh Crap! Rethinking human waste.'
Northern Ontario
Barrie
Driver suffers life-threatening injuries after two-motor vehicle collision
One person was critically injured in a two-motor vehicle crash in New Tecumseth, Ont.
Motorcycle driver busted and charged with stunt driving
Police in Caledon, Ont., charged a motorcycle driver with stunt driving.
Barrie business owner fed up over repeated break-ins since opening
A small business owner in Barrie is fed up after his establishment has been the target of crime multiple times since opening in 2019.
Kitchener
One person in custody after heavy police presence in Ingersoll
One person has been taken into custody following a police presence near Ingersoll on Wednesday night. Police had surrounded a motel for what was described as an, "investigation in relation to a wanted party."
Police search for missing child from Waterloo
Waterloo regional police are asking for help finding a missing child from Waterloo.
Long-time CKCO personality, Janine Grespan, dies at 63
A broadcaster familiar to many CTV News watchers has died at the age of 63.
London
More than 150 townhomes in northeast London have lost mail service due to off-leash dog
‘It’s a rough situation.’ Townhome residents on Briarhill Avenue have been without mail delivery for about two months.
No injuries reported after Wednesday evening crash
No injuries were reported after a two-vehicle crash in London Wednesday evening. The incident happened in the 900 block of Oxford Street near Glasgow Street east.
Windsor
Crash closes portion of road south of Merlin
Police in Chatham-Kent are reporting a road closure due to a crash. The only information available from police is that, “Merlin Road is currently closed south of Merlin."
Windsor police hosting neighbourhood town hall meetings
A town hall meeting was held at Story Tellers Books on Ottawa Street Wednesday night giving businesses and residents a chance to share and learn from Windsor police and city officials.