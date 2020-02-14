EDMONTON -- Hope Mission will receive $8 million from the governments of Alberta and Canada to rebuild its Herb Jamieson Centre in downtown Edmonton.

The new homeless shelter will have space for 400 people and operate 24/7.

"For decades the Hope Mission has been a reprieve for the homeless, the poor, and the marginalized," said Premier Jason Kenney at the announcement Friday.

“The new Herb Jamieson Centre will be a vital resource for everyone who comes through our doors in search of shelter," Hope Mission Executive Director Bruce Reith said.

The shelter will cost $16 million, the province said.

Aside from this $8-million announcement, Hope Mission has received $6.1 million in contributions.