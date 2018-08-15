Six people were taken to hospital after a horse-drawn wagon overturned at Fort Edmonton Park Wednesday.

The people inside the wagon were ejected. One of the adults is in serious condition and the other five are in stable condition, EMS said.

Fort Edmonton Park remains open, but all animal-related activities are currently suspended, and the area where the crash happened is taped off.

“Animal programming, specifically horse-drawn carriages, is a staple in the park,” Fort Edmonton Management Company president Darren Dalgleish said. “Certainly there hasn’t been an incident that I’m aware of.”

The crash is under investigation.