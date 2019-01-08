The Alberta Society of Prevention for Cruelty to Animals has confirmed that a number of horses have been seized from a property near Evansburg, Alta.

The seizure comes after two people were charged in connection with the death of three horses on the property.

The ASPCA did not say how many animals, nor the kinds of animals, that were being removed from the ranch.

Patrycia Lynn Moore, 48, and Ross Andrew Atkinson, 50, have been charged with permitting or causing unnecessary pain, suffering or injury to animals.

Moore was arrested without incident on Jan. 4 and released from custody after a bail hearing to appear in court on Jan. 14.

Atkinson is also out on bail, and is also scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 14.