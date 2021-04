EDMONTON -- Alberta added 1,495 COVID-19 cases on Monday as hospitalizations and ICU admissions continue to spike.

The province now has 20,610 active cases, with 616 people in hospital including 145 patients in intensive care.

At a news conference Monday afternoon, Premier Jason Kenney announced Alberta would reduce restrictions at settings like continuing care facilities in May, while Health Minister Tyler Shandro confirmed the upcoming vaccinations at meatpacking plants as well as children aged 12-15 with underlying health conditions becoming eligible for immunization.

More to come…