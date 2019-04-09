Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
House fire in river valley under investigation
Fire broke out at a house on Rossdale Road on April 8, 2019. (JOHN HANSON/CTV EDMONTON)
CTV Edmonton
Published Tuesday, April 9, 2019 6:06AM MDT
An investigation is underway after a house fire in the river valley on Monday afternoon.
Crews were called to the house on Rossdale Road shortly before 2 p.m. It took them about 90 minutes to put out the blaze.
The fire did significant damage to the front of the house.
No injuries have been reported, and an investigation is still trying to determine what caused the fire.