How to beat the heat in Edmonton without AC

Things are heating up again in Edmonton with highs above 30 C expected to last until early next week.

Thomas Green, a senior climate policy advisor with the David Suzuki Foundation, said many homes in Edmonton are not equipped to deal with the long-lasting hot weather.

"Homes that were built in the 70s were not built to very great efficiency standards, partly because there wasn't this expectation of summer heat that we now have because of human caused climate change," he said.

If you are one of many people living in a hot home without an air conditioner, here are some ways to keep your space livable when the mercury rises.

Beat the heat

Green said cutting down on the amount of sun coming into your home is key.

"Make sure the blinds are down when the sun is on the window, because you don't want that solar gain that's really going to heat you up," he added.

Large appliances like dryers and ovens can heat up the home, Green said, so it's best to wait until it's cooler out if possible.

Instead, you can opt for cold meals, use an outdoor grill, or rely on smaller appliances like your air fryer, slow cooker or instant pot.

If you have a kitchen door, Green said you can close it to keep the heat confined – and remember to turn on your overhead fan to help suck out that heat.

According to Environment Canada, sunburned skin sweats less efficiently and makes it hard to regulate body temperature, so protecting yourself from the sun outdoors can help you stay cool indoors.

Green said other ways to cool yourself down include staying well hydrated, avoiding alcohol and wearing loose fitting clothing. A cold washcloth on the wrists or neck, where blood vessels are closest to the surface, can also offer some relief.

Air flow

Well placed fans can also help a great deal.

Circulating the air around you helps with transpiration, or the evaporation of sweat, which is your body's natural way of cooling down.

If you have a ceiling fan, make sure it's spinning counter-clockwise to create a downdraft.

Window fans can also help by blowing cool air in at night, hot air out during the day, and keeping air moving.

"If I want to make airflow throughout the apartment, I can put (a fan) at one end and another one at the other end," Green said. "So you can actually feel a breeze moving along."

"Experiment with different approaches, but there is a certain logic to having an exhaust fan and an incoming air fan," he continued. "Especially if living in an apartment."

If you do have an air conditioner, Green said staying conservative with the temperature can help save money and energy.

"Try and not cool your indoor space too much, because the greater the temperature gap between the outside and the inside, that really increases the energy demand and hence your electricity bill," he said.

The last tip Green has for anyone experiencing extreme heat is to look out for friends, family and neighbours.

"Find ways to check in on each other and maintain social connections," he said. "We all need that mutual support and the well-being that comes from it.

"And if you can find a way to celebrate (the heat) by going and buying a really nice watermelon and sharing that with friends, that's also a good way to cool down."

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Nicole Weisberg