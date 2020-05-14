EDMONTON -- Hudson's Bay will permanently close its Edmonton City Centre location in the fall.

On Thursday, the company announced its Edmonton stores will reopen on May 19, but the long-time location in Edmonton's downtown won't be around much longer.

The store will reopen on May 19 as well, but will "wind-down" operations throughout the summer.

In the statement, Hudson's Bay explained it has "accelerated its strategy to elevate the brand and improve performance."

The company says it will try to transfer associates from the downtown location to one of the four other Edmonton locations.

Hudson's Bay didn't give an official closing date for the City Centre location.