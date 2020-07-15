EDMONTON -- The human remains Mounties found near Fort Vermilion, Alta., Sunday have been identified as those of missing 15-year-old Rodrica Ribbonlake of Little Red River Cree Nation, Alta.

On July 13, police were told clothing had been found in a forested area near Jon D'Or Prairie, Alta., and the responding officers found human remains.

The remains were sent to Edmonton for the autopsy and on Wednesday were confirmed to be those of Ribbonlake, RCMP said.

Ribbonlake was last seen on July 5 in the John D'or Prairie area.

Fort Vermilion RCMP say the community of Little Red River Cree Nation was instrumental in locating Ribbonlake.

The death was ruled suspicious and the Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit is continuing to investigate it.

Anyone with information about this death is asked to call RCMP at 780-927-3258 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.