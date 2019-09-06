Human remains found in southeast Edmonton
Published Friday, September 6, 2019 10:06PM MDT
Last Updated Friday, September 6, 2019 10:27PM MDT
Human remains were found in southeast Edmonton Friday night, though police say the death is not suspicious.
Police were called to 8400 64 Avenue after at approximately 7:15 p.m.
Officers determined the remains found were human.
The Edmonton Police Service Homicide Section was investigating the death, but it has since been ruled not suspicious.