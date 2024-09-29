EDMONTON
    • Hundreds gather to honour fallen law enforcement officer in Alberta

    Hundreds of law enforcement officers gathered at the Alberta legislature for Police and Peace Officers' Memorial Day on Sept. 29, 2024. (Adel Ahmed/CTV News Edmonton) Hundreds of law enforcement officers gathered at the Alberta legislature for Police and Peace Officers' Memorial Day on Sept. 29, 2024. (Adel Ahmed/CTV News Edmonton)
    Law enforcement officials and their families gathered in Edmonton on Sunday to honour Alberta police and peace officers who died in the line of duty.

    Hundreds of officers from law enforcement agencies across the province attended a ceremony at the Alberta legislature for the annual Police and Peace Officers' Memorial Day.

    A moment of silence was taken to pay respect to the 106 Alberta law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty since 1876.

    This year, no new names were added to the monument on the legislature grounds.

    The day is marked each year on the last Sunday of September. It's a day to reflect on the sacrifices made by law enforcement officers, as well as their families.

    "Acknowledging the sacrifices made by the families of our officers is crucial, as they endure the challenges and uncertainties that come with the demands of law enforcement," said Mike Ellis, minister of public safety and emergency services.

    "Their unwavering support and resilience play a vital role in enabling officers to carry out their duties, and we must honour their contributions and the emotional toll they often bear in silence." 

