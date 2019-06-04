

CTV Edmonton





Hundreds of animals have been rescued from communities threatened by wildfires, Alberta Animal Disaster Response says.

The organization, which is run by the Alberta Spay Neuter Task Force and Alberta Animal Rescue Crew Society, says 283 animals have been evacuated from the MD of Opportunity/Wabasca and Bigstone Cree Nation.

All animals in immediate danger are now believed to have been evacuated from the area, and will be transferred to boarding kennels until they can be reunited with their owners.

Anyone who believes their animal may still be in the evacuation zone must fill in a form so the evacuation team can be notified.

Volunteers will be contacting owners of identified animals over the coming days, and posting photos of unidentified animals in hopes of finding their owners.

A centre will be set up in Wabasca to reunite owners with their animals when it’s safe to do so.

No additional volunteers are required for the rescue mission at this time, but anyone who wishes to donate to the AADR can do so online.