EDMONTON -- Researchers at the University of Alberta are working on a clinical trial of Hydroxychloroquine.

Lab tests have shown the anti-malaria drug can block coronaviruses from infecting cells in a cell culture model.

Researchers in Alberta, Manitoba, Quebec, and Minnesota are working together to test those results on humans.

With lots of talk about the potential of the drug and some instances of it being improperly prescribed, researchers say it's more important than ever to rely on good science.

“It's really essential that we can establish is this effective or not as quickly as possible, so that if it is not we can move on and try find another option and hopefully we can limit the number of people exposed to this medication,” said researcher Dr. Ilan Schwartz.

To take part in the study, you must be over 18, and have had close contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19, or be a health care worker with a high risk of exposure.

The entire study will be done online and researchers will ship the drug to subjects.

You can find out more information online.