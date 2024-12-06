Hyman scores a pair to help Oilers to 6-3 victory over Blue Jackets
It didn’t take long for Oilers forward Zach Hyman to make his presence known in his return from injury.
Hyman, who missed the last five games with an injury, scored the first of two goals midway through the first period as the Oilers stormed to a 6-3 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday.
“Being back is the best,” Hyman said. “To get a win and being able to contribute feels good.”
It hasn’t been the best start for the 32-year-old Toronto native, who came into the contest with just three goals on the heels of making a big leap forward last season with a career-high 54 goals.
Hyman said the time away nursing his injury was constructive.
“I think it was a good reset,” he said. “I obviously didn’t have the greatest start. It was a good first game back. When I say the greatest start, I just wasn’t scoring. I thought I was playing pretty good and getting looks and getting chances and whatnot. Eventually they were going to go in.”
It was Hyman’s 21st multi-goal game since joining Edmonton, eclipsing Doug Weight for 13th most in franchise history.
“Missing any time is not easy to come back, so really impressive,” said Oilers captain Connor McDavid, who had four assists in the win. “Credit to our staff, we’ve got the best medical staff here in Edmonton. And credit to (Hyman) for working and making sure he was ready to roll.
“I thought he was just sharp, good around the net, ready for it.”
McDavid became the third player in Oilers history with 10 career four-assist games, joining Wayne Gretzky (51) and Jari Kurri (10). It was his 40th career four-point night.
Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch said having a healthy Hyman could be key for the Oilers.
“It's nice that he took the extra time, and he's healthy and ready to contribute,” he said. “Just having that guy who can put the puck in the net is key for us.”
“He’s an elite talent. He scored, what, 70 goals last year, including the playoffs? He's a pretty good player.”
Leon Draisaitl also had two goals to move him into a tie for the league lead with 19. Mattias Ekholm and Jeff Skinner also scored for the Oilers (14-10-2), who have won four of their last five games.
Calvin Pickard was only required to make 19 stops in net for the Oilers.
Kevin Lablanc, Damon Severson and Cole Sillinger replied for the Blue Jackets (11-11-3), who have lost two straight on the heels of a 6-1-1 run.
A key moment in the contest came on Draisaitl’s goal early in the second period.
The Blue Jackets felt that Hyman interfered with goaltender Daniil Tarasov on the play and challenged the goal, but were unsuccessful. Ekholm scored on the resulting power play to put Edmonton up by a pair.
“Obviously a big moment in the game with the goalie challenge, it’s a 1-1 hockey game and by the end of the whole sequence it’s 3-1,” said Columbus coach Dean Evason. “We’re trying to get an explanation because our view is different from what they said they’ve seen.
"I don’t blame the refs because they’re looking at a little iPad. But when I came in here, our guys were adamant that he got hit in the head, he couldn’t move his stick because (Hyman) went freely in the crease, a foot and a half, so Tarasov couldn’t get over to make that save.”
Tarasov recorded 31 saves for the Blue Jackets.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 5, 2024.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canada's jobless rate jumps to near 8-year high of 6.8% in November
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Hunt for the gunman who killed UnitedHealthcare's CEO heads into third day as new clues emerge
As the investigation into a masked gunman who stalked and killed the head of one of the largest U.S. health insurers moved into its third day Friday, possible leads emerged about his travel before the shooting and a message scrawled on ammunition found at the crime scene.
Purolator, UPS pause shipments from couriers amid Canada Post strike
Purolator and UPS have paused shipments from some courier companies as they try to work through a deluge of deliveries brought on by the Canada Post strike.
BREAKING Canada's jobless rate jumps to near 8-year high of 6.8% in November
Canada's unemployment rate rose more than expected to 6.8 per cent in November, a near-eight-year high excluding the pandemic years, even as the economy added a net 50,500 jobs, data showed on Friday, likely boosting chances of a large interest rate cut next week.
Salmonella cucumber recalls include products that may not be labelled: CFIA
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has published an expanded pair of recalls for cucumbers over risks of salmonella contamination.
3 climbers from the U.S. and Canada are believed to have died in a fall on New Zealand's highest peak
Three mountain climbers — two from the U.S. and one from Canada — missing for five days on Aoraki, New Zealand's tallest peak, are believed to have died in a fall, the authorities said Friday.
Canada set to appoint Arctic ambassador, open new consulates as part of new Arctic Foreign Policy
Canada will appoint a new Arctic Ambassador and open two new consulates in the region to help deal with what it calls changing geopolitical dynamics in the Arctic, as part of its newly launched Arctic Foreign Policy.
Jasper family reunites with cat missing 100 days in the wilderness
Nicole Klopfenstein's four-year-old black and white tabby survived in the wilderness for more than 100 days after a ferocious wildfire forced the evacuation of the Rocky Mountain town of Jasper, Alta., this summer.
opinion How will the weak Canadian dollar affect your holiday and travel plans?
As the Canadian dollar loses ground against major global currencies, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how current exchange rates can impact your travel plans, and shares tips to help you plan smarter and protect your wallet.
The world has been warming faster than expected. Scientists now think they know why
Last year was the hottest on record, oceans boiled, glaciers melted at alarming rates, and it left scientists scrambling to understand exactly why.
Calgary
-
Gas leak prompts emergency response in Sundance
A street in Sundance has been shut down Friday morning as first responders are investigating a natural gas leak.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canada's jobless rate jumps to near 8-year high of 6.8% in November
Canada's unemployment rate rose more than expected to 6.8 per cent in November, a near-eight-year high excluding the pandemic years, even as the economy added a net 50,500 jobs, data showed on Friday, likely boosting chances of a large interest rate cut next week.
-
Remembering a broadcast legend: Calgarians pay their respects to Darrel Janz
Calgarians gathered Thursday to pay their respects to broadcast legend Darrel Janz, who inspired thousands of young journalists and continued sharing impactful local stories until his very last days.
Lethbridge
-
A new partnership looks to improve and maintain trails in Lethbridge's river bottom
A new partnership in Lethbridge will look to improve and maintain paths within the city's river bottom trail network.
-
Lethbridge peace officer charged in relation to more than 10-year-old incident
A Lethbridge police community peace officer has been charged with an off-duty incident stemming from more than 10 years ago.
-
Lethbridge homeless support facilities expanding to cope with increasing demand
Lethbridge has seen its population of people experiencing homelessness increase significantly over recent years, but help is coming, as construction is underway on an expansion of the Lethbridge Shelter.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon-based dog rescue operator ordered to pay $27K for defamatory Facebook posts
A Saskatoon-based dog rescue operator has been ordered to pay over $27,000 in damages to five women after a judge ruled she defamed them in several Facebook posts.
-
Are other cities better at clearing snow than Saskatoon?
One of the noticeable changes during Saskatoon’s 2025 budget deliberations at city hall this past week was an increase to the snow and ice budget.
-
Sask. school bus driver arrested for impaired driving after transporting 50 kids
A Saskatchewan school bus driver, who was transporting 50 children shortly before his arrest, is facing impaired driving related charges.
Regina
-
NEW
NEW Sask. dad who withheld daughter from mom to prevent COVID-19 vaccine to be sentenced Friday
A Saskatchewan father who withheld his then seven-year-old daughter from her mother to prevent the child from receiving a COVID-19 vaccine will be sentenced on Friday.
-
Two charged, wanted in connection to man's death on Saskatchewan First Nation
Saskatchewan RCMP say two men have now been charged and are wanted in connection to the death of a 33-year-old man on White Bear First Nation in the province's southeast
-
Regina home recognized internationally for architectural design
Jane Arthur and her husband David began a unique construction project in 2014. Now, a decade later, their home in Regina's Cathedral neighbourhood has won a title in the Urban House and Villa category at the World Architecture Festival.
Vancouver
-
-
Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim admits to being 'orange pilled' in Bitcoin interview
Bitcoin is soaring to all-time highs, and Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim wants the city to get in on the action.
-
3 climbers from the U.S. and Canada are believed to have died in a fall on New Zealand's highest peak
Three mountain climbers — two from the U.S. and one from Canada — missing for five days on Aoraki, New Zealand's tallest peak, are believed to have died in a fall, the authorities said Friday.
Vancouver Island
-
Could the discovery of an injured, emaciated dog help solve the mystery of a missing B.C. man?
When paramedic Jim Barnes left his home in Fort St. John to go hunting on Oct. 18, he asked his partner Micaela Sawyer — who’s also a paramedic — if she wanted to join him. She declined, so Barnes took the couple’s dog Murphy, an 18-month-old red golden retriever with him.
-
K’ómoks First Nation makes history with milestone in land governance
The K’ómoks First Nation is making history by becoming the first land code nation in Canada to appoint a justice of the peace – and she’s been recognized as a trailblazer, too.
-
Emotional pre-Christmas reunions as HMCS Vancouver returns home after a 6-month deployment
Just in time for Christmas, the HMCS Vancouver along with 240 crew members has retuned to Esquimalt Harbour after a six-month deployment.
Toronto
-
Six crashes reported north of Toronto due to slippery conditions
Ontario Provincial Police say they responded to six crashes north of Toronto overnight due to slippery conditions brought on by a blast of winter weather.
-
5 suspects in custody after armed robbery at Ancaster jewelry store
Hamilton police say five suspects are in custody following an armed robbery at an Ancaster jewelry store on Thursday night.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canada's jobless rate jumps to near 8-year high of 6.8% in November
Canada's unemployment rate rose more than expected to 6.8 per cent in November, a near-eight-year high excluding the pandemic years, even as the economy added a net 50,500 jobs, data showed on Friday, likely boosting chances of a large interest rate cut next week.
Montreal
-
Vigils, events to mark 35th anniversary of Polytechnique anti-feminist mass killing
Polytechnique Montreal will pay tribute to the 14 young women who were murdered at the engineering school 35 years ago.
-
A timeline of the legacy of the Montreal massacre
The Montreal massacre, which took place 35 years ago, sparked a national discussion about violence against women and drove major public policy changes, especially around gun control.
-
Montreal blacksmith says he has a 'place in paradise' as Notre-Dame reopens its doors
Five years ago, Notre-Dame Cathedral erupted in flames. A column of smoke rose above the Paris skyline as the historic cathedral, which took 182 years to build between the 12th and 14th centuries, was reduced to a smouldering shell.
Atlantic
-
Gas prices fall in all three Maritime provinces
The price of gasoline decreased in all three Maritime provinces on Friday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canada's jobless rate jumps to near 8-year high of 6.8% in November
Canada's unemployment rate rose more than expected to 6.8 per cent in November, a near-eight-year high excluding the pandemic years, even as the economy added a net 50,500 jobs, data showed on Friday, likely boosting chances of a large interest rate cut next week.
-
Memorial service marks 107 years since the Halifax Explosion
The sound of the Citadel cannon will echo through downtown Halifax at 9:04 a.m. Friday – the exact time a massive explosion shook the city 107 years ago.
Winnipeg
-
'In the dark': Surrounding community speaking out on proposed supervised consumption site
It was revealed on Wednesday that the proposed location of a supervised consumption site has been set for the Disraeli Freeway, and now members in the surrounding community are speaking out.
-
Purolator, UPS pause shipments from couriers amid Canada Post strike
Purolator and UPS have paused shipments from some courier companies as they try to work through a deluge of deliveries brought on by the Canada Post strike.
-
Cyber incident impacting court fine collection agency
The Province of Manitoba says it is working to determine how many Manitobans are impacted by a cyber incident.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING When will the Trillium Line open? We'll find out today
We should learn today when the north-south Trillium Line LRT will open, more than two years behind schedule.
-
Two cows, sheep on the loose downtown Kemptville, Ont., OPP asking drivers to be cautious
Attention eastern Ontario drivers! Two cows and a sheep are on the loose downtown Kemptville, Ont., warns the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
-
Here’s how cold it feels in Ottawa this Friday
It’s cold this Friday in Ottawa, as it feels like minus 17 in the morning and minus 10 in the afternoon with windchill.
Northern Ontario
-
Purolator, UPS pause shipments from couriers amid Canada Post strike
Purolator and UPS have paused shipments from some courier companies as they try to work through a deluge of deliveries brought on by the Canada Post strike.
-
Four transport truck drivers charged in northern Ont. collisions on Hwy. 11
Bad weather and bad driving contributed to multiple collisions on Highway 11 on Wednesday, leading to charges for several commercial motor vehicle drivers.
-
Northern Ont. police catch liquor store thief, getaway driver
Two people from southern Ontario have been charged in connection with a liquor store robbery Wednesday in the Town of Thessalon. The suspects were caught after trying to flee on Highway 17 and hiding the booze in a snowbank.
Barrie
-
School bus cancellations in central Ontario
A snow day has been called for students in most of central Ontario.
-
Ontario police charge man in connection with deadly police-involved shooting in Innisfil
A 19-year-old man has been charged in connection with a fatal police-involved shooting in an Innisfil, Ont. community nearly four months ago.
-
Snow squall warning issued for Simcoe County, with up to 35 cm of snow possible
Snow squall warnings for most of central Ontario with snow accumulations up to 35 centimetres likely.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo Collegiate Institute closed due to no heat
Waterloo Collegiate Institute is closed Friday, due to a heating issue within the high school building.
-
developing
developing Arrest made, replica firearm seized, after early morning standoff in Stratford
One woman has been sent to hospital as Stratford Police investigate an intimate violence investigation Thursday morning.
-
Family displaced after fire rips through Kitchener apartment
A Kitchener family is looking for a new place to live after a fire ripped through their apartment.
London
-
All TVDSB, LCDSB schools closed
All schools in at the Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB), in addition to TVDSB’s education and distribution centres, and all London District Catholic School Board schools (LDCSB) are closed Friday.
-
Western University closed for second day, Fanshawe closes
Western University will remain closed for the second consecutive day Friday due to weather. All in-person classes and exams have either been cancelled or moved online.
-
City of London expects to re-open community centres Friday
The City of London said significant progress was made overnight when clearing snow and next steps are to get community centres open.
Windsor
-
How to stay safe this holiday season
Health Canada is advocating for safety this holiday season, providing some tips so you can stay vigilant.
-
'Fantastic': Windsor’s mayor applauds premier for encampment response
Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens is pleased by the 'positive tone' from Premier Doug Ford in his response to a letter signed by a dozen mayors calling for new encampment measures — including the potential use of the notwithstanding clause.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canada's jobless rate jumps to near 8-year high of 6.8% in November
Canada's unemployment rate rose more than expected to 6.8 per cent in November, a near-eight-year high excluding the pandemic years, even as the economy added a net 50,500 jobs, data showed on Friday, likely boosting chances of a large interest rate cut next week.