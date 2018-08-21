The woman that shouted several racist slurs at a man of Indian descent over a parking issue in south Edmonton reached out to CTV News Tuesday.

Angelique is upset about the story. She calls the incident solely a parking dispute, and while she takes responsibility for what she said to Rahul Kumar, Angelique is not apologetic.

“I’m not a racist,” she told CTV News reporter Bill Fortier after he left his business card on Angelique’s friend’s windshield last Thursday – the day he interviewed Kumar. “I have no problems with anybody. But in every race, there’s one bad bunch.”

Angelique called Kumar a P**i, criticized the colour of his skin, made fun of his accent and told him to go back to his country, but says the man verbally abused her first over a parking argument “created by him.”

When challenged if what Kumar may have said justified her reaction, Angelique said she didn’t care.

“It doesn’t matter if it justifies it or not … I have no problem with what happened.”

With files from Bill Fortier