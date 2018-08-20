An Edmonton man is sharing a video he recorded, showing a woman shouting racial slurs at him in the wake of a parking dispute on the city’s south side.

Rahul Kumar recorded the video last week, after a parking dispute escalated.

“I’ve never experienced anything like that actually,” Kumar said. He started filming with his phone after the woman started started using racial slurs.

In the video, the woman shouts at Kumar from her car, telling him to “go back to your country,” among a series of other slurs. The barrage continued for nearly two minutes.

“I couldn’t even think of how to respond, actually. I was stunned,” Kumar said.

Kumar is an HR professional from India. He’s lived and worked in Canada for seven years. The woman seen in the video doesn’t live in the apartment complex, Kumar said, but was visiting a friend.

CTV News has attempted to contact the woman through the friend living at the complex, but was unable to reach her.

For Kumar, the incident was even more disturbing because children, including his young child, were within earshot at the time.

Edmonton Police said the Hate Crimes Unit was aware of the video and is reviewing it, but it is not officially considered a hate crime at this time.

With files from Bill Fortier