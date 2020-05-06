EDMONTON -- A family friend is sharing her memories of the Gartner family after an apparent murder-suicide left three family members dead.

In the early morning hours of May 3, Lois Paterson-Gartner and her daughter Sarah were killed in their home near Sherwood Park.

A memorial of flowers could be seen at the gate leading to the property on Wednesday, with friends and neighbours stopping by to pay their respects.

"I loved Lois to pieces, she made me laugh all the time," said family friend Emma Dybka. "Lois was a very good friend of ours."

Dybka and her two daughters stopped by to arrange the growing pile of flowers.

"We didn't want the flowers just laying in the sun."

She described Sarah as a smart 13-year-old, a student at Fultonvale school, who loved art and singing. Dybka says Lois was a loving parent, with a passion for fitness, horses and friends.

"She was there for me when I had cancer, and I tell you that woman would do anything for anybody," said Dybka. "She was a good friend to all of us, and I don't know how to go by without her."

RCMP will only say a 53-year-old man shot and killed a mother and daughter at the property.

Dybka says it must have been Greg Gartner, Lois's husband.

"I don't know what to think, that's not the Greg I knew," said Dybka. "I just can’t believe it's happened."

Moodys Tax, the company Greg Gartner worked for, released a statement saying in part, "The Moodys Tax team is shocked and saddened by the tragic events regarding the loss of a colleague and his family. It is impossible for any of us to comprehend the heartbreaking event."

The company says out of respect for the family and police investigation, it will be providing no further comment.

She said the Gartners had two more children, an adult daughter that doesn't live in the home, and a teenage son who Dybka believes escaped Monday morning and called 911.

"I hope that they know that we're with them, and that we will be for a very long time," said Dybka.

Another neighbour, Ken Megley, said he didn't know the Gartners but he lives nearby and felt compelled to make a gesture.

"Terrible, it's unbelievable," said Megley.

Fultonvale School sent a letter to parents Tuesday, making them aware of the situation saying, "Members of our school and community are shocked and deeply saddened over this loss."

It went on to let parents know that counselors are available to students to help them deal with their grief in the days to come.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Jeremy Thompson