'I'm definitely green and gold': Stamps retires as an Eskimo
Edmonton Eskimos Fred Stamps, 2, dodges B.C. Lions Byron Parker, during the first quarter of the CFL football game in Edmonton, Alta., on Sept. 22, 2012. (John Ulan / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Chris Brinkworth, CTV News Edmonton
Published Thursday, June 13, 2019 3:33PM MDT
Fred Stamps will retire from professional football as a Eskimo after he signed a one-day contract with the team.
Stamps played eight seasons with Edmonton was a four-time all-star. He was traded to Montreal in 2015.
“I’m definitely green and gold. Eskimo all the way,” said Stamps.
The Esks will hold a retirement ceremony during halftime of the home opener this Friday.
“I’m just happy to be back in this organization, returned as an Eskimo. The way it all started, that’s the way I want to go out,” Stamps said.
There will be an autograph session with fans prior to Friday’s game.