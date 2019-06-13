

Chris Brinkworth, CTV News Edmonton





Fred Stamps will retire from professional football as a Eskimo after he signed a one-day contract with the team.

Stamps played eight seasons with Edmonton was a four-time all-star. He was traded to Montreal in 2015.

“I’m definitely green and gold. Eskimo all the way,” said Stamps.

The Esks will hold a retirement ceremony during halftime of the home opener this Friday.

“I’m just happy to be back in this organization, returned as an Eskimo. The way it all started, that’s the way I want to go out,” Stamps said.

There will be an autograph session with fans prior to Friday’s game.