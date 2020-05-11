EDMONTON -- The mother of an 18-month-old from Red Deer is thanking doctors at the Stollery Children’s Hospital for saving her daughter’s life.

Amelie Adolphe was rushed to the hospital in Edmonton a month ago after she keeled over and started bleeding. It turned out the toddler had swallowed a button battery.

“The chances of her surviving were so grim because so much damage had been caused. It had ruptured her esophagus, trachea, aorta and carotid left artery, and then she flat lined twice,” said Leslie Bangamba, Amelie’s mother.

The batteries are often used to power watches, remotes or toys.

“The electrical current has gone out of that, is going continuously out of that battery and bores a hole into their esophagus and beyond,” said pediatrician Dr. Patrick Pierse.

That’s what happened to Amelie. The cardiac surgeon who helped save her says there was massive internal bleeding that can be fatal. It took a whole team to save her.

“I’m just thankful. Just thankful,” said Bangamba.

Alberta Health Services has seen several cases that have caused serious injury, or death.

Bangamba says she knew batteries were dangerous, what she doesn’t know is how her daughter got her hands on one.

“We don’t know where or when she ingested this but it’s just seeing our daughter in ICU, almost losing her multiple times, I never would want this to happen to any other family, any other child.”

Amelie is still in hospital, but her health is improving, walking on a path her mom says could be a long road to recovery.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Sarah Plowman