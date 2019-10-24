EDMONTON – Edmonton's mayor says he was completely blindsided to learn Thursday the new provincial budget will scrap a municipal funding program for Alberta's two largest cities.

The United Conservative government has coloured cuts to post-secondary education and the public sector, as well as a scrapping of the NDP's $500-million City Charters Fiscal Framework Act, as an attempt to reduce debt and create jobs throughout the province.

The City Charters Fiscal Framework agreement, announced in late-2018 as a byproduct of the previous government, tied provincial funding for Edmonton and Calgary to Alberta's economy.

On Thursday, Budget 2019 revealed plans by the United Conservatives to replace it with a new framework worth $455 million starting in 2022-23.

"The MacKinnon report made it clear that municipalities must shoulder more of the responsibility for major projects," Finance Minister Travis Toews said Thursday.

"The panel found that Alberta provides over 20 per cent more grant support to municipalities than other provinces, and recommended that we bring municipal spending in line accordingly."

However, Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson said the City was "completely blindsided about the City Charter being ripped up."

He commented, "I had an expectation that because it was in the platform it was secure. I'm very disappointed today to find that, with no warning whatsoever, that has changed."

The province did commit to maintaining the $3-billion commitment to the Edmonton and Calgary LRTs; however, that funding will not come until after this four-year cycle.

"The provincial spend component is being pushed out to better reflect our fiscal situation," Toews said.

Iveson acknowledged the UCP government is keeping its promise for medium-term LRT funding, but said Edmonton will carry more of the project's burden.

"The west LRT funding appears to intact, although it is back loaded out several years, which means the City, if it proceeds with the project, will have to float the cost. Which means the government will save money on interest, which Edmontonians will pick up in their place. It's another download. It's moving debt around," Iveson said.

"It keeps the project alive, which is positive, but that's about the only positive I can see. And against the backdrop of everything else that's being loaded onto Edmontonians and City Hall today, it's another problem for us to deal with."

Other projects

Over the next four years, the provincial government is funding the new south Edmonton hospital ($238 million)—though it's unclear when it will be built—and upgrades to the Misericordia Community Hospital ($63 million), Norwood Long Term Care Facility ($327 million), Stollery Children's Hospital Critical Care Program ($31 million), Edmonton and Calgary ring roads ($1.9 billion), Telus World of Science ($17 million) and Winspear Centre ($27 million).

The UCP is also saving $579 million after it decided to scrap the Edmonton Clinical Laboratory Hub project.