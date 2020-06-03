EDMONTON -- You may not notice it while driving by, but a billboard on the QEII Highway south of Edmonton was a big hit online Wednesday night.

The semi-trailer billboard advertises the Canadian Tire Garden Centre in Leduc, but it also includes a photo of part of someone’s buttocks, tucked behind some flowers.

"I thought it was hilarious and the owner must have a great sense of humour," Leduc resident Rachael Pasay said.

Pasay said her husband first noticed the billboard on May 1, but thought his eyes were deceiving him.

On Wednesday, he went in for a closer look.

"He saw it again and thought, 'Ah, I need to take a picture.' So they turned back and found the backroads and got the photo," Pasay said.

Pasay posted the photos to a local Leduc message board on Facebook. It had hundreds of reactions within a couple of hours.

Her photos were also shared on the 'Meanwhile in Alberta' Facebook page where it had hundreds more likes and shares.

CTV News Edmonton spoke to a night manager at the Leduc Canadian Tire about the billboard Wednesday evening, but he said to call back and speak to the owner on Thursday.

The funniest part for Pasay, is that the image went seemingly unnoticed for so long.

"We can’t be the only people who’ve seen it, and I thought it would be funny to share it," she said.

"With everything that’s going on I think we have to laugh at the things we find funny and if you don’t find it funny, just move on."

The billboard is located on Highway 2 southbound just a few kilometres south of Edmonton.