EDMONTON -- The new Roxy theatre will display a new sign on the side of the building.

The iconic sign was installed on Monday with food trucks and present between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. to celebrate the installation.

The theatre, which opened in 1938, was destroyed by a fire in 2015. The historic building was engulfed by flames leaving the Edmonton theatre community devastated.

The province gave $2.5 million for the reconstruction of the Roxy.

With the help of City Image Signs, the sign will resemble the iconic original. The theatre is scheduled to reopen in November.