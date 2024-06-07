EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • If it floats, it's a boat: City of Edmonton reminds river riders to stay safe, follow small vessel rules

    An undated aerial image of the North Saskatchewan River and Walterdale Bridge in central Edmonton. (CTV News Edmonton) An undated aerial image of the North Saskatchewan River and Walterdale Bridge in central Edmonton. (CTV News Edmonton)
    The City of Edmonton says the number of river rescues are increasing, and residents are being warned to take proper precautions when enjoying the water this summer.

    Last year, Edmonton Fire Rescue Services (EFRS) saw a 32 per cent increase in water rescue calls, and Edmonton park rangers reported a 73 per cent increase in search and rescue operations.

    The North Saskatchewan River has strong undertows and can carry debris like floating trees and wood unseen underwater. Weather and events upstream can also cause water quality and conditions to change quickly.

    "Accidents happen and it doesn’t take long for people to get in over their heads and drown," said Const. Jeffrey Eichmann from the Edmonton police marine unit.

    "No matter how confident of a boater or swimmer you are, our river is deceptively powerful and fast-moving," said EFRS chief of special operations Brad Tilley. "Always wear a life jacket, coordinate safety plans, and monitor weather conditions to avoid putting yourself and others at risk."

    Water users can further protect themself by staying up to date on safety advisories and not swimming under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

    Pets should never be left unattended, the city said, and dogs on boats should wear a lifejacket as well.

    The city said anything that floats is considered a boat and must follow safety requirements for small vessels. That includes air mattresses, paddle boards, inflatables and rafts. 

    If you are riding the river in a boat under six metres in length, you must have:

    • A lifejacket for each person;
    • A buoyant heaving line or throw bag at least 15 meters long;
    • A bailer or bilge pump;
    • A whistle or sounding device;
    • A waterproof flashlight; and
    • A paddle or oar, or an anchor with at least 15 metres of line.

    For more information on river and safety regulations, visit the City of Edmonton website

