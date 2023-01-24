Illegal health products seized from Edson warehouse prompt Health Canada advisory

A public advisory has been issued after various health products labelled as containing prescription drugs were seized from an Alberta warehouse.

Heath Canada says it removed seven unauthorized products from the Facebook store More to Shoppe and seized them from the store's warehouse in Edson.

The affected products are:

Ambimox, labelled to contain amoxicillin;

Megalin, labelled to contain mefenamic acid;

Solmux and Solmux Advance, labelled to contain carbocistine;

Brilliant Skin Essentials Brilliant Rejuv Set, labelled to contain hydroquinone and tretinoin;

Brilliant Skin Essentials Brilliant Rejuv Topical Solution, labelled to contain hydroquinone and tretinoin;

Brilliant Skin Essentials Brilliant Rejuv Topical Cream, labelled to contain hydroquinone and tretinoin.

Selling unauthorized health products in Canada is illegal, and the Government of Canada said the products in question have not been reviewed or approved by Health Canada and may pose serious health risks.

Anyone with any of the products in their possession should not use them, Health Canada said, and should take them to a pharmacy for proper disposal. Any health care concerns arising from use of the affected products should be discussed with a health-care professional.

Prescription drugs can only be sold legally with a prescription and should only be used under the supervision of a health-care professional, Health Canada added.

You can check whether health products are authorized for sale in Canada by searching the Health Canada Drug Product Database and Licensed Natural Health Product Database.

Any side effects or complaints about a health product can be reported to Health Canada.