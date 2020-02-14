EDMONTON -- Master illusionist Michael Grandinetti is bringing his magic to the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra.

The performer told CTV News Edmonton his production with the orchestra, titled "Symphony of Magic," is the combination of two of his passions.

"About 10 years ago, I put together this show that combined some of my favourite illusions with some of my favourite music," Grandinetti said.

"We've been having so much fun with it."

The show features some of the newest illusions in Grandinetti's skillset, including one where he's cut in half.

"It's a classic spin of the classic sawing the assistant in half. We figure, why not be fair about it?"

Considering the show's music selections come from movies like Harry Potter, Beauty and the Beast, and E.T., Grandinetti promised to help audiences relax.

"Symphony of Magic" was extended to four shows over the weekend at the Winspear Centre.

