EDMONTON -- Strathcona County RCMP say a 32-year-old female driver was arrested and charged with impaired driving after a head-on collision on the Highway 14 ramp on Highway 216 just before 9 p.m. on Wednesday.

A vehicle was driving the wrong way on the Highway 14 east ramp when it collided with another vehicle.

A male and two females in one vehicle were taken to hospital by ambulance. The male and one female occupant remain in hospital with serious injuries.

The 32-year-old woman and lone occupant of the other vehicle sustained minor injuries.

The RCMP Collision Analyst attended the incident to investigate.