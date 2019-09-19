

For many Edmontonians who want to live in the downtown core, or those who want extravagance at a lower price than some of Edmonton’s high-priced housing listings, condos are a popular pick.

In August of this year, the average condo price in the city was $234,480, according to the Realtors Association of Edmonton, but those with a little more cash to spend have some luxury listings to choose from.

Here is a list of the five most expensive condos in the Greater Edmonton Area, according to Realtor.ca.

The most expensive condo listing as of Sept. 19 is #2902 in the Symphony Tower at 9720 106 St. NW, coming in at $1,731,900.

The 2,019-square-foot sub-penthouse features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and iconic views of the river valley. It’s walking distance from the legislature and Rogers Place.

The second most expensive listing is #3201 in The Fox Two at 10410 102 Ave. NW, at $1,269,900.

The 2,014-square-foot, two-storey unit features three bedrooms, two bathrooms with a large outdoor deck and a modern kitchen.

The third most expensive condo is #3002 in the Icon I at 10136 105 Ave., listed at $1,195,000.

The 1,661-square-foot condo boasts two bedrooms and three bathrooms, with a patio that wraps around the whole unit. It also has a steam shower and jet soaker tub in the master bedroom, and two parking spaces.

The fourth most expensive listing isn’t even built yet. The 1932 building in Edmonton’s Strathcona neighbourhood will be located at 89 Avenue and 99 Street, and comes in at $1,067,542.

The 17th floor, 1,450-square-foot unit will feature luxury appliances, floor to ceiling windows, and two bedrooms and three bathrooms.

The fifth most expensive listing is #602 in One River Park Drive, at 10035 Saskatchewan Dr., listed at $874,800.

The 1,512-square-foot condo has two bedrooms and three bathrooms with two balconies, two walk-in closets in the master bedroom, and a private elevator.

