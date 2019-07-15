Buyers in the Edmonton housing market are facing fewer listings and slightly lower prices this summer.

The average selling price decreased over the last year in Edmonton, but home sales remained steady.

According to the Realtors Association of Edmonton, the average price of a single family home dropped 4.45 per cent to $423,894 between June 2018 and 2019.

If you're in the market for a luxury home, the prices are a bit higher.

Here’s a list of the five most expensive homes for sale in the Greater Edmonton Area:

The most expensive listing as of July 15, according to Realtor.ca is 108 Westbrook Dr. NW, at $8,500,000.

This custom built 19,500 square-foot home is on a ravine lot in Westbrook Estates. The five bedroom, nine bathroom mansion has a chef-inspired kitchen, large bedrooms, a master retreat, a wine room, media room, indoor pool and hot tub.

Next up: 16 Windermere Dr. SW, listed at $7,288,800.

The 12,890-square-foot home with almost an acre of gated property includes six bedrooms, seven bathrooms and ample entertaining space. Custom features include handcrafted Italian glass and crown mouldings.

19 Wedgewood Cr. NW is third on the list, at $7,250,000.

This 10,306 square-foot home has four bedrooms and seven bathrooms. A five-car garage takes up a fraction of the incredible lot, which highlights the spectacular location on the Wedgewood ravine.

Number four is in rural Leduc County, 50320 Highway 814, listed at $6,350,000

This custom walkout bungalow is on 160 acres of land, and just minutes away from Beaumont. The 6400 square feet of living space includes a workout room, hot tub, outdoor kitchen, theatre room and more.

Fifth on the list is in Rural Parkland County, #2 27509 TWP RD 540 at $5,700,000.

With a gourmet kitchen and a large great room, this custom home is 6,941 square feet on 2.5 acres that overlooks the lake. The finished basement with a games room and a bar is perfect for entertaining, and the garages and shop are fit for any project.

All photos from Realtor.ca.