In pictures: Northern lights across Alberta

EDMONTON -

Perhaps they were a few days late, but Thursday morning’s northern lights were well worth it for people awake to see them.

Albertans across the province were disappointed when meteorological forecasts which said northern lights could be visible in Alberta over Halloween weekend turned out to be wrong.

The solar activity was supposed to last all weekend and give Albertans the chance to see northern lights even into Monday, should conditions align, a University of Alberta research associate told CTV News Edmonton on Friday.

But in a surprise turn of events, aurora borealis seemingly stretched to all corners of the province days later on Thursday, with sights at Kananaskis and the Calgary area in the south, the capital region and all the way north to Fort McMurray.

CTV News Edmonton gathered a number of tweets that captured the beautiful overnight show: