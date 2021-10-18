Incorrect school trustee ballots found at 7 polling stations: elections authority

EDMONTON -

There were seven voting stations in Edmonton that received incorrect school trustee ballot choices on election day.

According to the City of Edmonton on Monday, the issues were “resolved quickly.”

The voting tabulators didn’t accept the ballots since they’re only programmed to accept correct ballots, the city said.

Because of this, voting had to be suspended for people in those school districts until the correct ballots were delivered.

@EdmElections I’m still getting messages of messed up ballots for the Trustee vote. @EPSBNews

Someone couldn’t vote for me today that intended to.

If this was the councillor or mayoral vote, I guarantee this issue would have been fixed on Day 1.

I’m tempted to lawyer up. #yegvote — Hannah Hamilton (she/her) (@iamhannah_h) October 18, 2021

A handful of voting stations were affected by the error: Forest Heights School, Suzuki Charter School, Argyll Centre, Gold Bar School, Hardisty School and École Publique.

The city said St. Brendan School is the only voting station that received the incorrect public school ballot choice.

During advance polls, Edmonton Elections grappled with the same issue as well.