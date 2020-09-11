Advertisement
Indigenous advocate Nellie Carlson dead at 93
Published Friday, September 11, 2020 9:24PM MDT
Nellie Carlson (Credit: Edmonton Public School Board)
EDMONTON -- Alberta Indigenous advocate, Nellie Carlson has died.
Carlson was a residential school survivor and is the namesake of a southwest Edmonton school built in 2016.
She fought for almost two decades against the Indian Act Bill C 31 to regain native status for women who lost theirs through marriage.
She was 93-years-old and is survived by a husband and 11 children.