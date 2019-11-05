Indigenous representation at Edmonton's updated City Hall Plaza
The City of Edmonton prepares to raise five flags in City Hall Plaza on Nov. 5, 2019 after extensive upgrades to the area. (Sean McClune/CTV News Edmonton)
CTV News Edmonton
Published Tuesday, November 5, 2019 10:26AM MST
Last Updated Tuesday, November 5, 2019 10:31AM MST
EDMONTON -- The City of Edmonton officially raised five flags at the newly renovated City Hall Plaza on Tuesday.
The flags of Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, Treaty 6 and the Metis Nation of Alberta are now represented at the plaza.
The city unveiled the plaza in October after months of construction.