An infant formula has been recalled in provinces across Canada, including Alberta, due to rancidity and an "off colour."

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says Calcilo XD powder by Abbott Laboratories should not be eaten, but instead thrown out or returned to store.

CFIA warned the product may have an unusual smell, and consumption may cause nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.

The agency said it is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. Updates will be provided by the CFIA.

So far, there have been no illnesses reported as a result of the product.

The recall is effective in the prairie provinces, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and Newfoundland and Labrador.