EDMONTON -- An inmate has died at the Stan Daniels Healing Centre in downtown Edmonton.

Curtis Wolfleg had been serving a sentence of just over four years for two counts of robbery, obstructing a public/peace officer, failure to comply with conditions of undertaking/recognizance, and three counts of uttering threats to cause death/harm.

He had been serving his sentence since June 14, 2018.

Correctional Service Canada says it is reviewing the circumstances of Wolfleg's death at the Healing Centre, and police and the coroner have been notified.

Wolfleg's family have been notified of his death, said CSC.

The Stan Daniels Healing Centre is a 72 bed healing lodge that houses conditionally released and federally sentenced Indigenous inmates.